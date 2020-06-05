The Federal Government has threatened to shut down churches and mosques if the guidelines it gave on COVID-19 are not observed when they finally reopen.

Recall that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 issued some guidelines to be observed by worship centers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they resume activities.

Part of the guidelines include social distancing, no kissing, no hugging, no persons under the age of 15 allowed at services etc.

Speaking at the daily press briefing organized by the PTF, chairman Boss Mustapha stated that the decision to reopen worship centers may be reviewed if the guidelines are disregarded.

“As we approach the weekend, we remind the public to be aware of the guidelines set for restricted opening of places of worship.

“The PTF will continue to monitor the overall compliance to the easing of restriction as well as evolution of the outbreak.

“However, we will not hesitate to review as we progress, should the situation warrant, to avoid preventable risks of transmission,” Mustapha said.