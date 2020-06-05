Buhari Is Not In Charge Of Affairs At Ask Rock – Wole Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the one in charge of affairs at Also Rock.

Soyinka stated this in reaction to an open letter written by Colonel Umar Dangiwa which criticized the president’s lopsided appointments.

In the letter, Dangiwa warned Buhari against ignoring the South and Christians in his appointments.

In reaction, Soyinka stated that it has caused Nigeria a lot with Buhari not in charge of affairs.

He said, “I have said this before. I don’t believe there is really anybody in charge in Aso Rock. I’ve been studying the trend over the past year and a half and I believe this president is not in charge of this nation, in so many aspects and directions.

“It is not the fact alone, we know the history of this. We know what it has caused the nation and we know it isn’t over yet. And you say you are launching an enquiry. That’s not enough.”