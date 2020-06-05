Barcelona Announces Messi Injury Ahead Of La Liga Reumption

Ahead of the resumption of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona has confirmed that its star player, Lionel Messi, has sustained a minor right quadriceps injury.

The club disclosed this while giving an update on the players in their team ahead of the resumption of the league next week.

A statement on Barcelona’s official website reads: “Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has a minor right quadriceps injury and trained in isolation, doing specific exercises to avoid unnecessary risks with just eight days remaining before Barcelona finally get back to playing matches.

“Messi should be able to rejoin his team-mates in a few days’ time.

“All of the available players were at the Ciutat Esportiva, where they were joined by Jorge Cuenca and Kike Saverio as well as the other B team players who have been working out with the first team over the last few days: Iñaki Peña, R. Araujo, Chumi, Monchu, Riqui Puig, Collado and Ansu Fati. The latter, like Messi, worked out individually this morning.

“For tomorrow’s Saturday session the players will train again, but unusually, this session is going to be on the pitch in the Camp Nou as Setién works to get his players ready for the return to football, but with games being played behind closed doors”