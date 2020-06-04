Your Speech Comes At A Cost – Chimamanda Adichie Tells John Boyega

A passionate speech delivered by actor John Boyega during a Balck Lives Matter rally in the UK has been supported by writer Chimamanda Adichie.

She took to social media with a video showing her expressing her love for the actor and his action against injustice suffered by blacks.

She captioned the video: “The air is thick with grief. But there’s also reason for cautious hope, maybe this time is different, maybe @johnboyega.”

In the video, Chimamanda Adichie said, “Watching John Boyega speak at the protest in Hyde Park, it broke my heart, made me cry. I’m sending love to you John. I hope that you’re surrounded by love because I think that what you’re doing is necessary and very important, but also comes at a cost emotionally. So, I’m sending you all my love and admiration and pride.

“And so many young Black people out there who have dealt with so much crap over time and they’re out there and they’re doing their thing and it’s so admirable to see them taking up space.”

During the Black Lives Matter rally, John Boyega urged blacks to ensure that the memory of people like George Floyd is preserved.

Giving the speech, he said, “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that. Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.

