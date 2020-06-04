We Will Publish Names, Photos Of Rapists – NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has said that it will publish the names and photos of rapists.

The agency stated this amid a cry from Nigerians demanding justice for victims who died recently after they were raped.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, also stated that the agency will act on reported cases of rape as a way of curtailing the abominable act.

She said, “Rapists are now getting away with their illicit acts along with murder; these cases of domestic servitude are cases that take place behind closed doors.

“Our job in NAPTIP is to protect Nigerian men and women, we are not going to compromise our work if they report such cases and we will ensure justice is done.

“Rape cases are not reported because of stigmatisation of the victims and this makes the cases rise. And very soon, the names of rapists will be published with their pictures in the media.”