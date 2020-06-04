Umahi Closes Ebonyi Government Houses For Fumigation Over COVID-19

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has ordered that government offices in the state be closed and fumigated due to COVID-19.

This was after some members of the state executive tested positive for COVID-19.

Ebonyi State now has 75 cases after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 25 new cases under 24 hours.

Uchenna Orji, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information, issued a statement which revealed that officials in the ministries of finance and budget are to undergo COVID-19 test within seven days.

It reads: “Whereas we have discharged a total of 26 COVID-19 cases and 49 cases still receiving treatment and in stable conditions, the Governor is disturbed about the way and manner some State Executive Council members were infected, although they are also in stable conditions,” he said.

“In order to ensure effective contact tracing, he has directed that all Government offices be shut down from Thursday, 4th June 2020 and resume on Wednesday, 10th June 2020. The Governor is concerned about the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the state which has unfortunately risen to 75 out of over 3, 000 samples tested.

“The Governor further directs Dr Richard Nnabo and his team to commence comprehensive decontamination of Government offices including the new and old Government House complex. All Exco members and Government officials, especially of the Ministries of Finance and Budget, are advised to undergo COVID-19 test within this seven days period.

“The Governor further advises that during this period of the closedown of Government offices, all workers, especially from the two Ministries aforementioned, should go into self-isolation. All site operations shall, however, remain open, but must be in strict observance of COVID-19- protocols.”