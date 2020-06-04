Religious And Social Centers To Register For Reopening – Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has said that religious and social centers should proceed to register ahead of reopening of their activities in the state.

The move is part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Register-to-Open initiative which requires businesses to undergo re-registration before reopening.

Director-General, Lanre Mojola, the commission said, “Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register-to-Open initiative of Lagos State government, we hereby confirm that all religious and social centres (social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms) within the state can commence the registration process on the designated portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately.”

The level of preparedness will be monitored by the Lagos State Safety Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).