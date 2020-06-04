Presidency Reveals When Interstate Travel Will Resume

The Presidency has said that the ban on interstate travel is likely to be lifted on June 21.
This was disclosed on social media on Thursday by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad.
His tweet read: “Interstate movement may resume on June 21, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, gave the hint recently, as domestic flights are also expected to resume on June 21.”
The ban was placed by the Federal Government as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Concise News reported that the Federal Government has finally lifted the ban placed on Churches and Mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by SGF Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
Boss Mustapha stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.
