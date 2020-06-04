Peruzzi Releases Official Statement On Rape Allegation

Singer Peruzzi has issued an official statement in reaction to a rape allegation levelled against him by a lady on social media.

In the statement, Peruzzi said that he has never raped anyone in his life and that he stands with victims of rape.

Concerning his old tweets which were dug up to show a stance in favour of rape, Peruzzi stated that he made them when he was younger.



Concise News reported the singer’s accuser’s claims which read: “So one time in 2012, I can’t really remember the date and the month. But I accompanied a friend “Aisha” to 1004. And as at then, I think she had a thing with Peruzzi, I accompanied her there, we spent a night that day and I happened to stay in the same room with Aisha and Peruzzi

“In the night, he started touching me without my consent, I tried to tell him that that’s wrong and besides

he has a girlfriend lying in between. So I left the room and went to sleep in the mini parlour upstairs, I had to leave the room because I wasn’t comfortable anymore”… CONTINUE