Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Why He’s Being Attacked By Asari Dokubo

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed why he was recently attacked by a former militant leader, Asari Dokubo.

Asari Dokubo accused Nnamdi Kanu of collecting “hundreds of millions” from governors of the southeast region.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu stated that Asari Dokubo started attacking him after he stopped giving him money.

He also shared a video on Facebook which showed Asari Dokubo hailing him and describing him as “a man to be respected,” a man who “meant well for all of us. He wants freedom for all Biafrans,” and “the man to be respected.”

Nnamdi Kanu captioned the video, “All the above quotes as captured in this video below was when I used to give him money but as soon as I discovered he is a full-time Fulani Caliphate agent and stopped, his petulance and name-calling started.

“You can take a man out of the Zoo but you can’t take the Zoo out of a man.”