Lagos State Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings, Worship Centers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has lifted the ban on worship centers and religious gatherings in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing in Marina on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu stated that mosques are to open on June 19 while churches will open on June 21.

The governor warned against allowing persons under the age of 15 at worship centers or religious gatherings.

Concise News reported earlier that Lagos State has ordered religious and social centers to register ahead of when they will be allowed to reopen.

Director-General, Lanre Mojola, the commission said, “Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register-to-Open initiative of Lagos State government, we hereby confirm that all religious and social centres (social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms) within the state can commence the registration process on the designated portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately.”