BREAKING: House Of Representatives Reject Castration For Rapists

Members of the House of Representatives has voted against a motion which will see the castration of rapists in Nigeria.

There have been cries from Nigerians calling for stricter punishment for rapists in the country which recently witnessed a trend of rape and murder.

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin was raped and bashed with a fire extinguisher in the head leading to her death.

While Nigerians were still morning her death, news broke out that an 18-year old Barakat Bello was also raped and murdered.

A motion adopted at plenary today at the House of Representatives called for castration for rapists.

According to Honourable James Faleke, any man caught raping should have his penis castrated.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila who reacted to the idea wondered what will be done to a woman who rapes a younger person.

The motion was subjected to a vote with the nays having it.