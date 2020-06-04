A former governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, has died at the age of 80.

A family member confirmed that Olumilua passed on at his home in Ikere-Ekiti.

Also confirming his passing is his son, Muyiwa Olumilua who is the current Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti State.

Olumilua was governor of Ondo State in the Third Republic from January 1992 to November 1993.

The former governor contested on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, before democracy was overthrown by late General Sani Abacha who restored military rule in Nigeria.