Akpabio Got N300 Million Contract From NDDC – Senator Nwabaoshi

Senator Peter Nwabaoshi has accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, of getting N300 million from a contract awarded for a fence by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio is said to have requested for a contract of N500 million from the NDDC while he was still a senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west in 2017.

The Minister was awarded the contract to fence the Federal Polytechnic Ukana, Akwa Ibom, (N200 million), and Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene (N100 million).

A publication also shows that Akpabio got N150 million to use to train youths and women of his constituency on the use of modern farming implements

Addressing newsmen, Senator Nwabaoshi stated that there is nothing to show for the contracts which he says were fully paid for.

“Findings show that while there was no physical evidence of implementation of these projects, checks show contracts were awarded and fully paid for.

“Such practices have turned the region to sites of abandoned projects.”

This comes a few days after Akpabio stated that the NDDC will not be raped under his watch by politicians who have turned it into an “ATM”.

He said, “We have also had a lot of political interference, people have not allowed NDDC to work as it ought to, people coming with ideas not to move the region forward but to move their pockets forward. It has always been so… I think people were treating the place as an ATM, where you just walk in there to go and pluck money and go away, I don’t think they were looking at it as an interventionist agency.”