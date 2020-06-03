What We’ll Do To Players Demanding Justice For George Floyd – UEFA

UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, has reacted to the recent solidarity shown by footballers in regards to the death of George Floyd in America.

Floyd, an African-American, was killed while getting arrested by four white cops leading to speculations that it was racially motivated.

MyNigeria.com recalls that Dortmund player, Jadon Sancho who scored a goal in the German Bundesliga over the weekend celebrated in a manner calling for justice for Floyd.

UEFA has now stated that such celebrations will have to be examined “in line with UEFA’s zero-tolerance against racism.”

Ceferin said, “Football is a sport which encourages tolerance, inclusion and justice,” Ceferin was quoted by Daily Star as saying.

“These are the same values being espoused by those showing solidarity to George Floyd.

“If a player in our competitions were to display a message or act symbolically to ask for equality for human beings the circumstances around the event should be taken into account in line with UEFA’s zero-tolerance against racism.”