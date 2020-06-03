Uwaila Omozuwa: Atiku Reacts To Rape, Murder Of UNIBEN Student

Former Vice President. Atiku Abubakar has called for a review of the laws on rape in reaction to the brutal murder of Uwaila Omozuwa.

Omozuwa was raped and beaten to death by unknown men inside a church in Edo State where she had gone to read.

This incident has sparked outrage on social media with many Nigerians calling for stricter punishment for rapists.

In reaction, Atiku expressed sadness that rape has now become a pandemic in Nigeria.

He tweeted, “I just spoke to the family of the late Uwa Omozuwa. I expressed my deepest condolences over her rape and murder. I feel their anguish. Sadly, rape is now a pandemic in our country.

“It is time we reviewed the laws on rape to ensure that there are no escape routes in the investigation, prosecution, conviction and adequate punishment for this heinous crime.”