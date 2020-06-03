Peruzzi Accused Of Rape, Victim Says It Occurred In 2014

Singer Peruzzi has been accused of rape by a lady who took to Twitter with a narration of the alleged incident which occurred in 2014.
The lady stated that she had followed a friend of hers to the singer’s house where she said the incident happened.
She stated that despite Peruzzi knowing that his girlfriend (her friend) was around, he still went ahead to rape her amid please from her.
She shared: “For so long I’ve kept this to myself but I have decided to speak out due to the boldness of Daffy Blanco & other rape victims. Let’s expose these rapists for who they are, they have no right to take advantage of us.
“So one time in 2012, I can’t really remember the date and the month
But I accompanied a friend “Aisha” to 1004.
And as at then, I think she had a thing with Peruzzi, I accompanied her there, we spent a night that day and I happened to stay in the same room with Aisha and Peruzzi
“In the night, he started touching me
without my consent, I tried to tell him that that’s wrong and besides
he has a girlfriend lying in between.
So I left the room and went to sleep in the mini parlour upstairs, I had to leave the room because I wasn’t comfortable anymore
“I tried to tapping my friend to wake up so she’d understand what was going on but she was too fast asleep.
So then I went to the parlour,
and he came out and I had to tell him to leave if not I was going to create a scene.
“He obliged and went back to the room and for some time he didn’t come out again.
I left the parlour upstairs and went downstairs to the main parlour
so I could sleep on the chair, I couldn’t sleep in the other rooms cos it was occupied with his other friends he had over
“When I was already fast asleep,
thinking he was just making advances and all, me saying “NO” maybe he got the message.
Being deep asleep and I felt someone trying to unbuckle my pants and then I woke up
“And I’m like “YOU CAN’T DO THAT IT’S WRONG” that is when we started struggling and he was “PRESSING ON MY NECK”
Telling me I should chill and likes me, all this kind of shit and I’m like
Yo! “I’M NOT INTERESTED”
“At that point struggling was very stressful, you know he tore my PANT and then he did what he did, He raped me.
“I was too naive to know that I was meant to go for test, i was too scared of going to the police because as at then my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos so I was scared to come out with the news
and ithe whole story of him raping me.
“I’ve kept this inside me for over 8 years now and I finally feel a bit of relief speaking out. I hope my story would encourage more suppressed rape victims to speaker out, no matter the situation you find yourself no one has any right to rape you!
