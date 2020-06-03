Pastor Ize Iyamu Speaks On Pulling Out Of Edo Governorship Race

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Pastor Ize Iyamu, has denied pulling out of the Edo governorship race.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, John Mayaki, in response to a report that his principal has pulled out from the race.

In response to the report, Ize Iyamu stated that such is the handwork of those afraid to confront him at the polls.

He said: “We want to clarify to members of the public that the laughable report claiming that Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu has dropped out of the APC governorship race and demanded a refund is completely false.

“It is a deliberate falsehood created and circulated by those who are afraid to confront him at the polls and are thus seeking ways to cause confusion and mislead the people.

“Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu enjoys swelling support from party members across the 18 LGAs of the state. Therefore, he has no reason to quit the race.”