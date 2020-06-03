Nigerian Government Warns Against Kissing, Hugging In Church, Mosque

The Nigerian government has warned against hugging, kissing and touching at worship centers which have been allowed to reopen after a period of lockdown.

This is contained in a list of guidelines issued by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The guidelines also advised churches and mosques to ensure the social distancing order is adhered to during services.

He said, “Worshippers are advised not to touch each other in a manner such as hugging, shaking, kissing etc.

“Families are advised to stay together during the worship services.

“Church/mosque volunteers (ushers, choir, security etc.) that have underlying illnesses should not be allowed to serve.”

Worship centers with high number of members are advised to split their services into two or three sections.

“Such churches/mosques should have a break of at least 30mins between the services to allow worshippers wash their hands or to disinfect the centers.

“Worship centers should have different entry and exit points.

“Business outlets at worship centers should remain closed.

“The elderly above 55 are advised to observe their worship services at home.

“Windows should be left open during services, as it’s more dangerous to hold services in enclosed places.

“Open-air services are preferable.

“Worshippers with COVID19 symptoms should not go to places of worship.

“Persons identified with high temperature after a temperature check should be turned back.”