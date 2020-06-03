Nigerian Government Approves Resumption Of COVID-19 Drug Trial

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, has revealed that the Nigerian government has approved the resumption of the COVID-19 drug trial.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Recall that the Nigerian government had stated that it would continue the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 against the advice from the World Health Organization.

Ehanire also recalled stating that Nigeria will “participate in COVID-19 drug trial, which the WHO was leading but partly suspended”.

After consultations with top Nigerian scientists of the Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee, Ehanire revealed that he was “advised that Nigeria has something to add to the body of knowledge around these trials”.

“I have therefore approved the continuation of the trial, as recommended, under strong precautionary conditions to be built into it,” he said.

The Minister urged Nigerians to wear a face mask and in the appropriate manner and also practice other guidelines to protect themselves.

“Wear your mask on your face, not under your chin; it has no value under your chin. Wash hands regularly, use sanitizers and observe physical distancing. Open your windows to let in fresh air whenever it is safe to do so,” he said.