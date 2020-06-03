D’banj Gets Accused Of Rape After Campaigning Against Rape

Singer D’banj has been accused of raping a lady just hours after he took to social media to voice out against rape.

D’banj was on Instagram with a post against rape after news broke out that a UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa, was raped and murdered indie a church in Edo State.

He wrote: “#NoMeansNo We Need to Raise Our Sons right and Teach them to love and Respect Women.We Need Justice for Our GIRLS…Say NO to Rape, Racism, tribalism. Let us stop living in FEAR and HATE, and start living in LOVE”.

In reaction, a certain @action_ben on Instagram revealed that D’banj raped his friend a few years ago after she turned down his offer of 200k for sex.

He wrote: “How you have the courage to post about rape is what baffles me. Quick story time—On the 30th of December 2018 at Eko Atlantic an event called splash off which was an all-white party, franklin your manager then invited my friend to the party, On getting there Dbanj sighted her and sent few people to talk to her but she refused. My friend left the party and went to glee hotel in Vi where she was lodged by her friend franklin cos my friend couldn’t go back to the mainland that day.

“My friend got a call from Linda who at that time was dating banks friend, telling my friend the amount of money D’banj was ready to spend on her if he agrees, but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested. Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously, it’s D’banj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, Kept his fingers in her Vagina and repeatedly raped her.

“My friend was crying and D’banj turned deaf ears how wicked and heartless!!! And immediately he did that Dbanj left. So you still have the right to post on Rape it’s been two years my friend has been traumatized over this. And as at yesterday, she threatened to commit suicide, she’s so livid and mad seeing a rapist like you post this. Take this post down and stop clouting, stop being a preacher of Rape cos you’re a rapist. I know I don’t have the power to push this but all Rapist will die a miserable death! #wearetired”.

