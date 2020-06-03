COVID-19: FG Lists Five Airports To Reopen By June 21

The Federal Government has said that it will allow five airports to open on June 21 while others will remain closed for situations to be further assessed.

Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), disclosed this in a circular.

The airports to resume activities include Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

The Nigerian airspace will remain closed to international flights pending further notice.

“The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri.

“Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment,” Nuhu said.