Yahaya Bello Declare Lockdown After Confirmation Of COVID-19 In Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared a two-week lockdown in Kabba Bunu LGA in reaction to the confirmation of two cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State.

Addressing newsmen, Yahaya Bello stated that the lockdown will begin from June 2nd and end on the 15th of June 2020.

He also revealed that the government will distribute palliatives to houses within the affected local government.

His words “During the lockdown, there shall be no house-to-house movement within the Local Government Area. street movement is completely prohibited within the local government area for the period.

“Palliative would be distributed from house to house within the Local Government Area. Contact tracing should be carried out house-to-house to identify those who might have made contact with the alleged Kogi COVID-19 index persons; the Chief Imam of Kabba and his son within the local government.

“The Kogi State incident management team should continue to thoroughly carry out the contact tracing. The contact tracing and enforcement of the lockdown order shall be fully covered by the mainstream media.

“Health workers who might have made contact with the alleged index case should proceed on self-isolation. All security agencies in the state are to enforce total compliance with the lockdown order. All citizens and residents of the state should continue to adhere to the NCDC guideline as the state still remains COVID-19 free”.