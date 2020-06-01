Return Of Football Is Not Safe Amid Coronavirus – Oshoala

Super Falcons and Barcelona player, Asisat Oshoala has said that the return of football amid coronavirus pandemic is not safe for footballers.

Major Leagues are set to resume while the German Bundesliga resumed football activities two weeks ago.

Games in the various leagues preparing to resume will be played behind closed doors.

“We were at the run of winning a treble or even four trophies this season. Atletico were out of the Cup already, so, we were more pained, we were more affected because we were already nine points ahead,” the four-time African Women’s Player of The Year said on an Instagram Live video.

“These things happen like once, in a century, so, we have to consider the fact that it’s something that is not healthy for us. We want to win the league on the pitch and celebrate with the fans but these things (pandemic) happen.

“To be honest, to resume the league right now is still not healthy. Anyone can go home after the game and infect others during a game next time. It is not safe right now but then, it is what it is,” she added.