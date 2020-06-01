Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Rape, Murder Of Uwaila Omozuwa

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Adeboye has condemned the rape and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa.

Uwaila Omozuwa was raped and beaten to death inside a branch of the RCCG where she went to read at night.

Before her death, she was a 100 level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin in Edo State.

She was found the following morning in critical condition and was rushed to a hospital where she gave up the ghost.

In reaction, Pastor Adeboye stated that he’s working with authorities to arrest the perpetrators.

He tweeted: “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking incident. #justiceforuwa”.