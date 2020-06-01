Okocha Scored The Most Spectacular Goal In Bundesliga – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has stated that the goal scored by Jay Jay Okocha against Oliver Khan of Karlsruher is the most spectacular goal in the history of the Bundesliga.

The goal was scored in the 1992/1993 season during the period Okocha was with German side Frankfurt.

The former Super Eagles player dribble Oliver Khan and his defence for almost five minutes before finally placing the ball at the back of the net.

The goal ended as the goal of the season after votes from many publications.

“Okocha scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football,” Klopp said.

“It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net.”