Nigerian Police Vows To Arrest Killers Of Uwaila Omozuwa

The Nigerian Police Force has vowed to arrest the killers of, Uwaila Omozuwa, the UNIBEN student who was raped and beaten to death inside a church in Benin, Edo State.

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student, was found in critical condition and rushed to a hospital where she died.

In reaction, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed, has deployed a forensic support to help in the investigation towards fetching out her killers.

A statement reads: “As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May, 2020 respectively, the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time”.