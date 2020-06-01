Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, June 1, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, June 1, 2020.

1. Nigeria on Sunday recorded three hundred and seven, 307, COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, in a post on its official Twitter page, noted that Lagos State recorded 188, while FCT followed with 44 cases.

2. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the alleged rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology student of University of Benin, UNIBEN.

Adeboye on his verified Twitter page commiserated with the family of Uwa even as he called for calm, adding that the church has begun investigation into the case and would cooperate with the Nigeria Police to get justice for the victim.

3. The Nigerian Army troops of the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have bombarded a bandits’ logistics warehouse approximately five-kilometre North of Birnin Kogo, in Zamfara State.

Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, stated this in a statement on Sunday, explained that the airstrikes were executed on Sunday after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports.

4. Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved that churches in the state would be reopened on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Charles Udoh on Sunday night, the approval was given based on the guidelines recommended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

5. With effect from Monday, residents of Ekiti State now have opportunities to pursue their businesses Monday through Friday from 6am to 8pm.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this in a statewide broadcast Sunday evening, also revealed that consultations were underway to reopen worship centres, schools and big markets in the state.

6. President Muhammadu Buhari met with a delegation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Sunday where it submited a report on the second phase of the ease of lockdown announced two weeks ago to the president.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to the Aso Presidential Villa.

7. The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has recorded a clean sweep of last Saturday’s council elections held across the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

The party also cleared all the 276 available councilorship positions at the poll.

8. The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s five years in office as a failure.

The Lagos-based legal practitioner also called on Nigerians to start shopping for Buhari’s replacement, adding that his government is marred by lack of ideas and focus.

9. The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church, Pastor Chris Okotie, has kicked against the guidelines proposed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for reopening of churches, calling them “unbiblical”.

Okotie, said one of the guidelines, which is Social distancing in the Church of Jesus Christ is tantamount to blasphemous infidelity and an impeachment of the integrity of the word of God.

10. An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has insisted that there is a connection between the Amotekun initiative and recent agitation for the establishment of Oduduwa Republic.