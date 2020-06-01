Ex-boyfriend To New Wife Of Customs Boss Demands N9 Million As Compensation

Zubairu Dalhatu Malamai, the ex-boyfriend of the new wife of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, has requested for compensation of N9,081,207.45.

Malamai who made his demands in a letter stated that his ex-girlfriend Zainab Yahaya is a cheat for dumping him for the customs boss.

According to him, he spent N9 million on Zainab during the three years they spent together with the hope that they will get married.

The letter read in part:

“a. The sum of N2,778,207 only being the sum for travel tickets for KSA on 20th March to 5th April 2018, UAE on 17th February to 27th February 2019, PRC April 2019, UAE on 13th June to 19th June, 2019, UAE on 5th July to 10th July 2019, UAE on 30 September to 13th October 2019, UK on 18th January to 23rd January 2020, UAE on 24th January to 25th January 2020.

“b. N1.5m loan for your investment,

“c. N200,000 only paid for you on behalf of Dan Tsanyawa.

“d. N450,000 only for clothing business at US.

“e. N280,000 only for shop rent at Haneefa Plaza on Court Road.

“f. N350,000 only you borrowed to give your father.

“g. N350,000 only house rent refund.

“h. N300,000 only you collected as loan which you paid for your vails.

“l. N360,000 only for your China trip.

“j. N500,000 only you collected for your car purchase.

“k. N250,000 only for all chinchin investment.”

Other things demanded to be returned made by the lawyer on behalf of the ex-boyfriend to the NCS boss’ new wife, includes; “N1, 763,000 only for LEFE clothes, six Abayas which you took out of the 12 Abayas that were sewed.”