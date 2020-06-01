Djinee Condemns Rape, Murder Of UNIBEN Student, Uwaila Omozuwa

Singer Djinee has condemned the rape and killing of Uwaila Omozuwa which occurred inside a church in Edo State.

Uwaila was bashed on the head with a fire extinguisher by the perpetrators after she was raped inside the church where she went to read at night.

Reacting to the news, Djinee pointed out what he feels is wrong with the way the male child is brought up.

Djinee wrote: “Uwa’s story breaks me. We all have to admit that our parents have failed woefully in the raising of the male child. Concentrating too much on the conduct of the female child when it’s actually the males who have the higher propensity to do evil! #JusticeForUwa

“When rape happens especially when it is as vicious as this, I ask myself that how has parenting/upbringing played its part to encourage the act?

“We have to understand how a system (be it parenting, legal, cultural or societal) increases the TENDENCY of a crime happening to a particular gender, race, ethnicity or religious belief more than the other(s). Most times you’ll find your root cause there.

“I’m sorry. I have sisters and cousins and I fear for them daily. One of my sisters was the reason I moved to a secure gated community after an incident, costing me ×5 in expenses. Even at that, I still worry.

“Today it is Uwa. Y’day it was someone else. 2moro it might be som1 we know. A friend who was gangraped in the past is living with HIV today. There is no way Uwa’s sad incident won’t bring up the fact that our women are an endangered gender. You cant isolate crime from culture.

“The whistles, cat calls & groping in some cases. We saw this even as teenagers in secondary schools. Boys just being boys. Let’s be honest we weren’t told to rape. Majority of us weren’t told “DO NOT GROPE, MAKE CAT CALLS LET ALONE RAPE”.”