Chris Okotie Rejects CAN Guidelines On Reopening Churches

Reverend Chris Okotie has rejected the guidelines given by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on the reopening of Churches in the country.

CAN President, Samson Ayokunle stated a few days ago that worshipers must wear a face mask and follow other guidelines when churches finally reopen after a period of lockdown.

“Every worshipper must wear face mask. Social distancing should be observed in the sitting arrangement with one meter gap between two worshippers. One and a half hour service is enough for a start. There should be a gap of 25 or 30 minutes between one service and another where there are multiple services to avoid crowd,” Ayokunle had said.

This has been rejected by Chris Okotie who stated that it impeached the integrity of the word of God.

“Greetings. I am Rev Chris Okotie. I called earlier to discuss a report in today’s Sun Newspaper in which CAN recommended guide lines for the Opening of Churches. Social distancing in the Church of Jesus Christ is tantamount to blasphemous infidelity and an impeachment of the integrity of the word of God,” he said.

Chris Okotie also advised CAN leadership to reconsider its position on the issue.

“Healing is fundamental to the redemptive work of Jesus. To allow the idol of coronavirus to determine the scope of congregational worship in the house of God is an abomination of gargantuan proportions,” he said.

“No true minister of the gospel will succumb to such travesty of the faith. This is a summary of my objections. I have sent this message hoping that you would respond as one who bears the burden of the cross of Jesus.

“I have restrained myself from making a public outcry of this desecration and profanation out of respect for you and the CAN hierarchy. But be assured that this position is transient.”