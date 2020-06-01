Buhari To Decide On Reopening Of Worship Centers – Boss Mustapha

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will make the decision which will see the reopening of worship centers in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha stated this after members of the PTF held a meeting with the President at the State House in Abuja.

He also revealed that certain recommendations are on standby and awaiting the approval of the President on reopening of the different sectors of the country.

He said, “That is part of what we have considered in its totality. We await Mr President’s decision on that. Once I receive his approval, going forward, as to certain recommendations that we have put in place, we will see how that happens.

“I can assure you of one thing: the ownership of the next phase will be the responsibility of the states under national supervision and coordination because we have gone into community transmission. Where are the communities? The communities are in the states.

“So, the ownership of the next phase will be that of the states, the local governments, the traditional institutions, the religious leaders at the different levels of our communities. That is where the problem is.”

Worship centers were closed in Nigeria due to the coronavirus pandemic which now has over 9000 cases in the country.