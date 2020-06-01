Buhari And Trump Are The ame Person, Wizkid Says

Singer Wizkid has said that US President Donald Trump and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria are the same person.

It is not quite clear what may have prompted the singer to make such a statement, however, he revealed on difference between both leladers.

According to Wizkid, the difference between both world leaders is that one can use Twitter while the other can’t.

He tweeted: “Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!”

@UsoErastus wrote “I think you’re not knowledgeable enough on the things you tweet about in respect to Trump.”

@buckysteve wrote “Coming from a boy that can’t manage his family of 3 women and their kids ..you think everything is abt “yen yen yen”…. You are not making sense with this careless statement..”

@Dehkunle wrote “Buhari should not be compared to Trump,Buhari probably doesn’t even know he‘s the president ,president that cannot take questions from live press conference that’s why he’s exposed to less criticism ,Trump talks to his people and still has supporters, the other guy is clueless”

@AsiwajuLerry wrote “I have said this earlier today. The only difference is one is constantly active on Social media while the other is inactive both online and offline, practically dead.”