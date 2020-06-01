BREAKING: Federal Government Lifts Ban On Churches, Mosques

The Federal Government has finally lifted the ban placed on Churches and Mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by SGF Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
Boss Mustapha stated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.
He said, “The PTF submitted its recommendations and the President has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June 2020, subject to review.
“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;
“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban on gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;
“Relaxation of restriction on places of worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.”Boss Mustapha revealed.
