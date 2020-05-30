Trump Announces Termination Of US Ties With WHO

US President Donald Trump has announced that his country will be terminating its ties with the World Health Organization, WHO, and will also suspended fundings to the organization.

Trump made this known while speaking in a press conference in Rose Garden on May 29, 2020.

He also revealed that the fundings that would have been meant for WHO will be directed to be used for other global public health needs.

According to him, this is “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs. The Woeld needs answers from China on the virus”, he said.

He further said, “China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year”.