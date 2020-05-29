Trump Threatens To Send Military To End Protests In Minnesota

US President Donald Trump has threatened to send military forces to Minnesota to put a stop to the series of protests in the state.

The protests are in reaction to the death of George Floyd believed to have been killed by four cops who tried to arrest him.

Since videos showing the moment Floyd died, many people have taken to the streets in protests. This has seen the looting of shops and damaging of police vehicles.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right”, Trump tweeted.

He added: “These THUGS are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”.