Sanwo-Olu Lists Achievements In First 365 Days As Lagos Governor

Babajide Sanwo-Olu has listed the achievements recorded in his first 365 days in office as the governor of Lagos State.

In a series of tweets, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state recorded strides in education, security, environment, healthcare, housing, infrastructure etc.

Assuring that he remains “committed to the work and to sustaining this drive”, the governor expressed gratitude to God and to Lagosians for trusting him with the task.

He said, “365 days ago, I began my journey as the Executive Governor of the Centre of Excellence and the 5th largest economy in Africa.

“Exactly one year ago, I made a solemn promise before God and all to faithfully serve the people of Lagos.

“We have a long journey of growth and development ahead of us but I am proud to tell you that we have made strides in all sectors of the state from education, security, environment, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, social services, support for the private sector and MSMEs.

“I am thankful to God, the leadership of my party and to all Lagosians for the opportunity to serve and I remain committed to the work and to sustaining this drive till we achieve the greater Lagos of our dreams”.