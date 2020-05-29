Nigeria Never Witnessed So Many Positive Steps As Under Buhari – Lai

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said that Nigeria has never witnessed so many positive steps as under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lai Mohammed stated this while speaking at a press conference organized in celebration of President Buhari’s second term’s first year anniversary.

He said, “The past one year has been momentous for Nigeria, as the President has taken some actions, mostly bold and highly visionary, that has now put Nigeria on an irreversible road to sustainable development. Never in the history of Nigeria have so many positive steps been taken in so short a time as Mr. President has done in the past one year.”

He also revealed that the current electricity supply to Nigerians will be doubled by next year due to an agreement between Nigerian and German company Siemens.

“It will be an understatement to say that inadequate power supply, hallmarked by regular blackouts, has stifled Nigeria’s economic development. It is perhaps the single most formidable obstacle to the country’s economic development. But, following an agreement with German company Siemens in July 2019 to boost power supply in Nigeria, the stage is set for the perennial power problem to become a thing of the past. Under the three-phase agreement, Nigerians will enjoy 7,000 megawatts of reliable power supply by the end of 2021 (phase 1), 11,000 megawatts by the end of 2023 (phase 2) and 25,000 megawatts in the third phase. To put things in perspective, Nigeria’s current power generation capacity is more than 13,000 megawatts, but only an average of 3,400 megawatts reliably reach consumers. In essence, the current amount of power that reaches consumers will more than double by the end of next year. In addition, this will create thousands of jobs and wil leapfrog the country into the next level of industrial and social development.

“This is how Mr. President sums up the agreement: “Our goal is simply to deliver electricity to Nigerian businesses and homes. My challenge to Siemens, our partner investors in the distribution companies, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the electricity regulator, is to work hard to achieve 7,000 megawatts of reliable power supply by 2021 and 11,000 megawatts by 2023 – in phases 1 and 2 respectively. After these transmission and distribution system bottlenecks have been fixed, we will seek – in the third and final phase – to drive generation capacity and overall grid capacity to 25,000 megawatts.”

On the border drill by Buhari, Lai Mohammed said it has placed Nigeria on the path of food sufficiency.

“Mr. President did this by ordering a border drill (which many have called border closure) as part of measures to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders. The border drill, code-named EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE, involves the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as well as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security and intelligence agencies. The drill is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).”