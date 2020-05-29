NCDC Warns Of COVID-19 Test Kits Flooding Black Market

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned the public about the proliferation of test kits in the black market in the country.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

“There is a growing black market on rapid diagnostics test kits in Nigeria.

“We have to be careful in what we buy, how we use it and how we interpret the results that they provide,” Ihekweazu said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that the World Health Organization, WHO, cannot dictate to Nigeria on COVID-19.

Concise News recalls that Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the suspension of the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

A day after the announcement, the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, announced that it would continue with the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

Addressing the issue, Mamora said that WHO only gives guidelines which country follow depending on how they can adapt to it.

“We are still working on drugs. Don’t forget that even the hydroxychloroquine is still being worked on as we speak. It’s important for us to make it clear that the WHO does not dictate to countries as to what to do,” Mamora said.