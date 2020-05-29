NCDC Should Stop Defrauding This Country – Kogi State

The Kogi State Commissioner of Information Kingsley Fanwo has accused the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, of having an agenda with COVID-19.

This was after the NCDC disclosed that Kogi State now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Concise News recalls that Kogi and Always Ibom States were the only states in Nigeria without a case of COVID-19.

The NCDC officials who were sent to boost the testing capacity in Kogi State were sent back by the government for refusing to undergo the 14 days isolation.

On Wednesday, the NCDC which finally found footing in the state announced two cases of COVID-19. This has been rejected by the government of Kogi State.

”NCDC should stop defrauding this country. I am not one of those who think NCDC is helping this country. I am one of those who think NCDC has an agenda to spread COVID19 to all the states of the Federation. When there was no case in Kogi state, they did all they could to ensure that Kogi has a case. They are locking down the country, advising the presidency to lock down the country, the economy is bleeding.

“Other ailments are killing Nigerians while they are concentrating on a pandemic that has killed less people than malaria has killed in the last two months.

“As a state, we do not trust in the cridbility of the NCDC” he Fanwo said.