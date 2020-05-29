My Arrest Over N30 Million Shows I Don’t Handle Small Money – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has broken silence after he was arrested on an alleged N30 million fraud in Lagos.

Bobrisky who was picked up by police officers in Lekki was immediately detained due to an allegation from a business associate of his.

Confirming the arrest, DCP Frank Mba who told The Nation: “Yes, Bobrisky was arrested in the early hours of today following a petition by a Nigerian woman that the crossdresser collected N30m from her for sales but did not keep to the end of the deal. Bobrisky was granted bail but the case is still an active one. It is a case under investigation.”

Bobrisky has now taken to social media with a post stating that the N30 Million case only shows that he doesn’t handle small money.

He wrote: “Chai, plenty haters, they don’t wanna see me happy.

Two face fools God will help me to punish you all. You will come to me and tell me you love me but go behind my back to spoil me.

This should show you guys that i don’t deal with small money.”