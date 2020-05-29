I Had Coronavirus – Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rogers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rogers has said that he was down with coronavirus before the suspension of the English Premier League in March.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sports, Brendan Rogers revealed that he has now recovered from the virus.

The 47-year-old said: “My wife and I had it [COVID-19] just after the Premier League was suspended.

“One week later, I started to struggle, I had no smell and taste, and it was the same with my wife.

“I could hardly walk, and It reminded me of climbing mountain Kilimanjaro, as you climb higher you get more breathless.

“I went for a run, and I could not do it. I was so weak and had a weird sensation for three weeks of having no taste.”