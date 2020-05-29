Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri Described 5 Years Of Buhari Rule

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, have criticized President Buhari’s 5 years in office.

This was after the Presidency revealed a list of achievements recorded since Buhari was sworn-in as president in 2015.

The Presidency also revealed that the first anniversary of Buhari’s second term in office will be celebrated on a lowkey.

In reaction to the 5 years of Nigeria under the Buhari administration, Reno Omokri described it as “sorrow, tears and blood”.

He tweeted: “5 years of General @MBuhari is summarized as sorrow, tears and blood: Sorrow because Nigeria is now the world headquarters for extreme poverty.

“Tears, because our currency is almost worthless [and] Blood because life is very cheap in Buhari’s Nigeria. 5 years of Buhari equals failure.

“Before General @MBuhari was elected in 2015, Nigeria was projected as the third fastest growing economy in the world. Six months after Buhari was sworn in. Nigeria officially went into a recession. The first in 25 years. Buhari is destroying Nigeria!”

Femi Fani-Kayode also tweeted, “Hundreds of thousands of people are being butchered by terrorists all over the country as Buhari marks his 5 years in office whilst poverty, disease, despair, hunger, fear and COVID-19 ravages the land.

“What type of a man says and does nothing whilst his people are being slaughtered?”