CAN Calls For Rescue Of Kidnapped Nasarawa Chairman

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged the Federal Government to help rescue its kidnapped chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter, Bishop Joseph Masin.

Masin was kidnapped on Wednesday night by some gunmen who are now demanding a ransom of N20m.

In a statement issued, CAN expressed fears of losing Masin like the CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi, in Adamawa State: “who was gruesomely murdered by terrorists while our security agencies appeared powerless, helpless and de-robbed of their armor”.

The statement reads in part: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to deploy all necessary resources to ensure the release of the Chairman of CAN, Nasarawa State, Bishop Joseph Masin.

“Since we have no Police of our own and we are trying as much as possible to avoid chaotic situations, we are placing a demand on the Federal Government and the Nasarawa State Government to ensure the safety and immediate release of Bishop Masin before it is too late.

“It is disheartening, disappointing and reprehensible, how terrorists, herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits have been operating in the country, killing and maiming innocent citizens unabated.

“This is totally unacceptable and demeaning to the prowess of this great country which is generally styled as the Giant of Africa. It is only in Nigeria that we are having mass burials when we are not in a civil war.

“This kind of non-responsive situation can easily lead to a breakdown of law and order and must be consciously avoided by a positive responsiveness of our leaders.

“Just a few days ago, some hoodlums in the guise of Fulani herdsmen invaded some predominantly Christian communities in Kaduna State, killing the innocent people and up till now, no one has been brought to book.

“Everyone knows that it is the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world to protect the lives and property of its citizens, but this has become history in Nigeria. This should not be.

“In view of the above, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is making demands of the Government as follows: Immediate release of Bishop Joseph Masin from his captors. Immediate release of Leah Sharibu and all Nigerians in the captivity of terrorists and kidnappers. Immediate and permanent end of the ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna and other states in the country where similar detestable crimes are ongoing. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

” We pray that the Almighty God will deliver Bishop Joseph Masin completely, uphold members of his family, strengthen the entire Christian community and protect the nation from evil and its perpetrators”.