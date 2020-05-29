Buhari’s 5 Years In Office, Nothing To Show For It – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that there is nothing to show for the 5 years of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The opposition party stated this in reaction to President Buhari’s celebration of 5 years in office.

The PDP tweeted: “#APCFailures: 5 years of President Muhammadu Buhari in office and nothing to show for it, except acute corruption, indebtedness, poverty, stagnation, hunger, insecurity, lockdowns, curfews, dictatorship, nepotism, etc. The All Progressives Congress is a total scam, 419 government”.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on New Media, Femi Adesina has said that President Buhari has made impact on Nigeria in the past 5 years.

Releasing a list of achievements, Adesina, however, admitted that lofty goals are yet to be achieved by the Buhari administration.

“Between May 29, 2015, when it was inaugurated for the first term, and now, the Buhari administration has made salutary impact in almost all the facets of Nigerian life,” he had said in a statement.

“The government swept into office on the wings of change, and that change has been wrought in nearly all phases of national life. Where the lofty goals are yet to be attained, it is work in progress, and eyes are firmly fixed on the ball. No distraction.

“The three umbrella areas on which government based its interventionist agenda are: security, reviving the economy (with particular emphasis on job creation, especially for youths), and fighting corruption. In these three areas, where we are today cannot be compared with where we used to be.”