Buhari Loves And Trusts Amaechi Like His Son – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has said that President Muhammadu Buhari loves and trusts the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, like his son.

El-rufai disclosed this in a message celebrating Amaechi on his birthday.

He also revealed that the love is part of why Buhari made Amaechi the Director-General of his presidential campaign twice.

He said: “President Buhari loves Amaechi like a son, he trusts him absolutely, which is why in spite of all opposition, many attempts to put Amaechi in bad light, he twice selected him to lead his campaign and also as the Minister of Transportation.

“Amaechi’s key leadership quality is his sense of inclusion, he likes to bring everyone on board, he loves teamwork, he empowers people to put in their best, he doesn’t pretend to know it all or try to do everything.

“He is one of the few politicians from the Niger Delta that is Pan Nigeria.

“I think in the history of Nigeria there hasn’t been any Minister of Transportation that has been able to achieve the landmark Amaechi has achieved in very difficult circumstances.

“I am very proud of you, am very proud to be associated with you, I am a beneficiary of your friendship, your love and your generosity.

“You have helped me a lot in my campaign, you have raised money for me, you have given me ideas on how to be a better politician and I have learnt a lot from you.

“I am confident that if and when Nigeria is looking for a leader that will take us to a higher level, you will be up there on the frontline among those that will be counted,” El-rufai said.