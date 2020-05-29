Buhari Approves Appointment Of Ya’u Usman Idris As NNRC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ya’u Usman Idris as the Director-General of Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRC.
This was announced by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who congratulated Usman in a statement issued on Twitter.
He tweeted: “The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum (HMSP) H.E. Timipre Sylva has today, 28/05/2020, disclosed the appointment of Dr. Ya’u Usman Idris as the Director-General of Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRC).
“In a letter conveying the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, the HMSP congratulated the new DG and urged him to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.
“The appointment is with effect from 19th February 2019.”
