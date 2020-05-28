Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that the World Health Organization, WHO, cannot dictate to Nigeria on COVID-19.

Concise News recalls that Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the suspension of the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

A day after the announcement, the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, announced that it would continue with the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

Addressing the issue, Mamora said that WHO only gives guidelines which country follow depending on how they can adapt to it.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday during the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

“We are still working on drugs. Don’t forget that even the hydroxychloroquine is still being worked on as we speak. It’s important for us to make it clear that the WHO does not dictate to countries as to what to do,” Mamora said.

“They only provide guidance and guidelines, not dictate, because the reality is that each country is expected to look at those realities on ground and leave room for innovation, flexibility and adaptation as dictated by the realities on ground in each country.

“So we’re still looking at the issues of drugs; we are still looking at the issues of vaccine as well, also in the areas of research.”

He said the federal government is working based on science, evidence and research in containing the spread of the virus.

“One of the researches that has come out of our own situation is establishing that what we have here is the same strain in Wuhan,” he said.