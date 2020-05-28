We Will Replace Okada, Keke With More Buses In July – Lagos State

Frederick Oladeinde, the Commissioner of Transportation in Lagos State, Frederick Oladeinde, has said that the state will be deploying more buses in July to replace the Okada and Tricycles it banned.

He also revealed the specifications for the buses have been sent to manufacturing companies.

He said, “Following the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles for commuter operations in some areas in the metropolis, the government is working on implementing a First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution.

“We have identified 285 last mile routes within the seven bus reform initiative zones across Lagos. We have developed bus specifications and shared same with potential bus manufacturers. We expect these to be rolled out in the next two months.”

The commissioner announced the completion of the Oshodi-Abule Egba bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor and also revealed that the bus terminals in Agege, Ojota, Ajah, International Airport, Yaba and Oyingbo are near completion.

“The Ikeja bus terminal is now operational and currently serving three routes, which include Ikeja to Obalende, CMS and TBS, Ikeja to Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja to Ikorodu.

“In the last one year of this administration, there has been an improvement in the public transit system through the deployment of 200 high capacity buses to move Lagosians from one destination to the other on daily basis.

“During the year under review, more than 80,000 passengers were commuted daily and recently 10 million passengers was achieved in 10-month operation of the Lagos Bus Service Limited (LBSL).

“As this administration progresses, we must continue to pursue vigorously, within the timeframe and limited resources, the state’s vision of transforming Lagos into a smart city that is safe, secured, functional and productive.

“This administration has employed international best practice models and reforms for effective transformation of Lagos state.”