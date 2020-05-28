Pupils To Return To School In Due Time – Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has assured pupils and students in the state that he is not resting on his oars in ensuring that they are back to School in due time.

In a special Children’s Day broadcast on Lagos Television (LTV), to commemorate the Y2020 edition, Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed that the safety and well-being of students in the State is of great importance, as attendance in School requires a healthy body and a sound mind.

Assuring them that he shares their vision for a very bright future, Sanwo-Olu urged the children to improve on their academic performance by preparing very well ahead of all examinations while being focused on achieving excellence in their studies.

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo wished the Children a joyous celebration and informed them that the government is making frantic efforts towards containing the pandemic in order to open schools for a continuation of the academic calendar.

Adefisayo implored parents to safeguard the future of their wards by motivating and providing them with necessary essentials for growth, just as she commended the efforts of teachers and parents who contribute immensely to their development.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja stated that the Ministry had gone round to distribute gift items to students who have been exceptional in academics and co-curricular activities across the Six Educational Districts.